Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $8.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.
EXK opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.35.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
