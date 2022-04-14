Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $8.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

EXK opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

