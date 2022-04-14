Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENLAY stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.
Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.