Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $34.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENR. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Energizer by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Energizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

