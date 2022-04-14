Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.