Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.98) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.48 ($17.91).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA:ENGI opened at €11.61 ($12.62) on Wednesday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($16.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.