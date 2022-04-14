ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. ENN Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $92.30.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.