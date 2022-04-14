Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

TSE ESI opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$727.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

