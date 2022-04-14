Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.68) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.84) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.27) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.64).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.09) on Wednesday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,615.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,759.39. The stock has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.28.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.76) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($31,899.92).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

