Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives $2,430.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.67) to GBX 2,530 ($32.97) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($28.21) to GBX 2,060 ($26.84) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Entain stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

