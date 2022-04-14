Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 316,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Entegris by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

