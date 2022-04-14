EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $390.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.45.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $307.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.79 and its 200 day moving average is $507.11. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $315,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 98.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

