EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $620,931 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.