EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQT. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

