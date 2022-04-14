Equitable Group Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.13.

EQB opened at C$61.64 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

