Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.13.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$61.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.19. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 10.2117661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$232,771. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

