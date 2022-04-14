Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BRP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

BRP stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.20 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BRP Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.