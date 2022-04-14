Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

