Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Management Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

ARES opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

