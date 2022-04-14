Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of C opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

