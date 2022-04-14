Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

