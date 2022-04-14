Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

