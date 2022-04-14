Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Schneider National, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schneider National in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

SNDR stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $201,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

