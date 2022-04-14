Erica J. Rogers Sells 30,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 179,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares during the period.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

