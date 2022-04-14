Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.25.

ERO stock opened at C$19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.74. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

