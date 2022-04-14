ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $17.04 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
