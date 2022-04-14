Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.37.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.