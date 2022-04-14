Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.37.

ETSY opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

