Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLWT stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

