European Wax Center, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $3.30 (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.30 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 340,803 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 2,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $3,466,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

