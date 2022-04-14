Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Everi reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
EVRI stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 3,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 495,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
