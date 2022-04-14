EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. EVERTEC also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in EVERTEC by 34.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.