EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 184,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,397. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

