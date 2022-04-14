EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 184,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,397. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14.
In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.