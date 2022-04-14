Evolution Petroleum (EPM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN: EPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/12/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/5/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/28/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/21/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/9/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/8/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/23/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/17/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. "
EPM stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.17.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.
