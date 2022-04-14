Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

