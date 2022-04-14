Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NYSE FSR opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

