Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,870.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 18.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.