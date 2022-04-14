Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $128.36 on Monday. Lear has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 2,314.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.