Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
LCID has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 35.67.
Shares of LCID opened at 22.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.99. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,486,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lucid Group (Get Rating)
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
