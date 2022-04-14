ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

EXLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. ExlService has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.