Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EXAI traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 256,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,062. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

