Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.35.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $86.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $367.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.