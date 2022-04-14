FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $427.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.26. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tobam acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

