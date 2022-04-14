Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fanhua by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fanhua by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

