Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 52.9% in March

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Farmmi stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter worth $91,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

