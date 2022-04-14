FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $206.31 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average of $235.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

