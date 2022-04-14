Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($201.98) to £140 ($182.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7,092.25.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $722,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,433,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

