Ferrari Declares Dividend of $1.36 (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.362 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
Ferrari has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Shares of RACE opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.09.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
