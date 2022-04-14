Ferrari Declares Dividend of $1.36 (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.362 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of RACE opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.09.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

