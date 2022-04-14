Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.74.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

