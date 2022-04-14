Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.09.

Ferrari stock opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

