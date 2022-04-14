FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FFBW stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04. FFBW has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

